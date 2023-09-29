Man wades through knee-deep water amid NYC flash flood warning

Footage shows a man attempting to traverse severe flooding in New York City in an apparent effort to get to work.

The TikTok video shows the man first walking along a wall to avoid the water, the slowly wading through the knee-high flood.

A state of emergency has been declared in the city as strong storms brought flash flooding on Thursday (29 September).

Many of the city’s subways, streets and highways have flooded and at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport closed.