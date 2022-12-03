Angela Rayner dances behind turntables during charity DJ set

Angela Rayner showed off her dance moves behind the turntables at a DJ battle in Manchester on Friday night.

The deputy Labour leader could be seen jumping around and throwing her hands in the air during N-Trance’s “Only Love Can Set you Free”.

Ms Rayner was appearing at an event to support the city’s 1,000 Beds for Christmas campaign.

“Just can’t be doing a DJ set without a bit of Oldham’s very own N-Trance,” she captioned the video, shared on social media.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham organised the event.

