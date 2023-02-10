Shocking CCTV footage shows a drunk and drugged-up disqualified driver staggering to his vehicle before he caused the death of a “selfless” man in a horror crash.

Ryan McElroy, 35, was more than three times the drink-drive limit when he killed Louis Dube, 25, on 5 December.

McElroy’s Vauxhall reached speeds of up to 60mph when it ploughed into the vehicle that Mr Dube was travelling in as he returned from church with a friend.

CCTV shows him stumbling out to his car, before veering off the road as he drove away.

