A woman has accused police of sexually assaulting her and claims she was stripped and left topless in a cell for hours.

Zayna Iman, who waived her anonymity to speak out against Greater Manchester Police (GMP), says she was restrained by police despite “not being responsive.”

A second woman told Sky News GMP was “heavy-handed” with her after she made complaints about not investigating allegations of sexual abuse against her sister.

Greater Manchester Police said both of complaints “have or are being investigated by the force”.

A spokesperson said: “Though one investigation is ongoing, there is currently no evidence to suggest any GMP employees have misconducted themselves or committed a criminal offence.”