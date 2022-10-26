Marjorie Taylor Greene abruptly left a local TV interview in which she was taking questions, much to the bemusement of the hosts.

“She’s outta here. Nothing I can do about that ... She got up and left,” co-host Judy O’Neal said to her audience.

The Republican representative was taking part in a Q&A session on North Georgia’s UCTV’s Night Talk on Monday, 24 October.

During her prematurely-cut interview, Ms Greene said that the public should blame the government’s shortcomings on the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

