Martin Lewis issues urgent warning for workers on minimum wage

Almost 400,000 people on minimum wage should check that they are not being underpaid, Martin Lewis has explained.

Speaking on his ITV show on Tuesday (25 November), the MoneySavingExpert founder revealed that some workers may not be earning the right amount as “their employers are not following the rules,” from small businesses to bigger firms.

“There are two big reasons this happens. You have to buy your uniform, your tools, your safety equipment, and your clothing. The cost of that should not take you below the equivalent minimum wage over your pay period,” Lewis added.

His advice came after Rachel Reeves unveiled an inflation-busting hike to the minimum wage, which will mean a pay rise for millions of workers, with the chancellor promising that those on low incomes will be “properly rewarded” for their work.