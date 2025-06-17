Martin Lewis issues warning to anyone using credit or debit card abroad this summer

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to anyone using a credit or debit card abroad this summer.

The Money Saving Expert founder explained that when you spend on your bank cards abroad normally, the bank adds a non-sterling exchange rate fee between 2.75 percent and three percent.

He told This Morning viewers: “Your £100 worth of euros costs you £103. With the specialist cards, they don’t add that. So you get the near same perfect exchange rate.

Mr Lewis then went through the specialist cards currently available ,

“The top at the moment is the Barclaycard Rewards Credit Card, which is giving you half a percent cash back on spending abroad.”