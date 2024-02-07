Martin Lewis shares key date to move and protect inheritance money

Martin Lewis has issued a key deadline warning to people managing large sums of inheritance.

The money-saving expert explained how there is a special rule for those with an inheritance that protects up to £1 million for six months.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning on Tuesday (6 February), he warned people will need to transfer the money into multiple savings accounts to protect the cash if a person has had it longer than six months.

Mr Lewis also advised people to make sure the money is earning maximum interest.