Martin Lewis has shared three tips for the millions of homeowners with cheap fixed-rate mortgages coming to an end this year.

The Money Saving Expert discussed actions people should take “right now” during his Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Tuesday (23 January).

Mr Lewis said: “1.5 million cheap fixes end in 2024 - a huge number of people - and you need to start prepping for it right now.”

Sharing his first rule, Mr Lewis said: “You’re going to be paying a lot more, so I’d be getting on a mortgage calculator right now if you’re a long time away.”