Martin Lewis issues urgent winter fuel payment warning after government U-turn

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent winter fuel payment warning after the government announced a major U-turn.

In a decision which will cost the Treasury £1.25bn, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that all those who qualify for the state pension on incomes of £35,000 or less will now qualify for the winter fuel payment.

The U-turn on winter fuel means that around nine million – or three-quarters – of all pensioners will get the payment. Around two million will either have to opt out or pay the benefit back.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (10 June), the Money Saving Expert issued a warning after several scams emerged in relation to claiming the benefit.