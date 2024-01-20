The Masked Singer guest judge Jennifer Saunders was left speechless after Bubble Tea was unmasked to expose her Absolutely Fabulous co-star Julia Sawalha, who plays her daughter in the 90’s sit-com.

“Mummy!” Julia Sawalha screamed with excitement after seeing the speechless judge’s face.

“Darling, what are you doing?” Jenifer Saunders responded in a hilarious exchange in which she admitted to having no idea that her on-screen daughter was behind the mask.

The comedian and actor was sitting in for Rita Ora for this week’s ‘school disco” special.