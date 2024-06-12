Ed Davey falls into water during agility course in latest campaign stunt

Sir Ed Davey fell into water as he attempted to complete a floating assault course while campaigning in Warwickshire on Wednesday, 12 June.

The Liberal Democrat leader was championing the party’s plans for a new clean water authority to replace Ofwat (Water Services Regulation Authority) as he paid a visit to Spot-On-Wake in Henley-in-Arden.

The party has promised to “end the sewage scandal” by changing water firms into public benefit companies, banning bonuses for water bosses until discharges and leaks stop, and replacing Ofwat with a new regulator.

It comes after Sir Ed fell off a paddleboard into Lake Windermere as he hit the campaign trail in May.