Sir Ed Davey gave an interview about the UK rejoining the single market whilst spinning around on a teacup ride after launching his party’s manifesto.

The Liberal Democrats descended on a theme park as part of their campaign trail on Monday, 10 June, with the party leader remarking: “Politics can be a rollercoaster ride”.

“The Tories have poisoned the trust with Europe and we’ve got to rebuild that... so that ultimately we can get back into the single market,” Sir Ed told LBC while on the ride.

The Lib Dem leader said he wanted to show voters he was a politician who can have fun, as well as be serious about policy.