Kevin Spacey said he “heard a message” of support from King Charles III amid his sexual abuse scandal.

The actor, 64, made the claim during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored that aired on Tuesday night (11 June).

“He did not contact me directly,” Spacey admitted.

“I heard a message, yes, and I am very, very grateful for that.”

Morgan then asked if he had received a “message of support” from the King, which Spacey confirmed.

The actor added that he “did not want to drag” Charles into the scandal and refused to say what the message was.

Spacey was last year acquitted of a number of sexual offences alleged by four men in the UK to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.