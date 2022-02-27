Matt Gaetz attacks Justice Department during speech at CPAC

Republican representative Matt Gaetz on Saturday lashed out at the federal agency reportedly investigating him for child sex trafficking,

Gaetz told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Justice Department were “cheaters” on par with Russia’s Olympic team.

Last month, Mr Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend testified before a Florida federal grand jury which is, according to NBC News, reportedly probing whether the Florida representative committed three specific crimes; “sex trafficking the 17-year-old; violating the Mann Act, which prohibits taking women across state lines for prostitution; and obstructing justice”.

Sign up to our newsletters here