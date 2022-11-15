Piers Morgan tears into Matt Hancock as he presents TV show from MP’s local pub

Piers Morgan has laid into Matt Hancock and his decision to appear on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! by broadcasting from his local pub and running a “constituency surgery”.

“Matt Hancock is, of course, the man who puts the cock in Hancock, so tonight I’ve come to The Cock Inn, which happens to be Matt Hancock’s local pub,” the presenter said, introducing his TalkTV show.

“[He] shouldn’t be taking part in I’m a Celebrity. He’s not a celebrity, he’s a shamed politician, who caused thousands of deaths with his decision-making.”

Sign up for our newsletters.