ITV News anchor opens broadcast with hilarious Matt Hancock ‘Hollywood’ analogy

ITV News anchor Tom Bradby opened Tuesday night’s broadcast with a Hollywood analogy to describe the current state of British politics and Matt Hancock’s decision to appear on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

“It’s as if a group of Hollywood screenwriters has taken hold of our politics and deep into season five, with all plot twists exhausted, someone comes up with a crazy idea,” Bradby began.

He also quoted a Conservative councillor who said he “looks forward” to watching Mr Hancock eat a part of a kangaroo which “can’t be mentioned on News at 10”.

