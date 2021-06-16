Matt Hancock has said he doesn’t think he is hopeless after a WhatsApp message leaked by former Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings suggested that Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the health secretary as “totally f*****g hopeless” early in the coronavirus pandemic.

In the short clip, captured by Sky News, the health secretary is seen driving past reporters in a black Range Rover on his way to the Commons when one journalist shouts: “Are you hopeless Mr Hancock?”

“I don’t think so,” replies Mr Hancock, who is wearing a Union Jack face mask.