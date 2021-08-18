Matt Hancock was mobbed on the London Underground by fellow passengers who chased him and stole his hat.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the former health secretary can be seen posing for photos and having a conversation with a group of women.

Another clip shows the group leading chants of “we love you Matt, we do, oh Matt we love you” as fellow Londoners watch on.

The TikTok user, named Georgia, also stole Hancock’s cap and took a number of selfies before uploading them to social media.