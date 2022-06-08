Matthew McConaughey made an impassioned plea for stricter gun laws during the White House briefing on Tuesday.

The actor is lobbying lawmakers after a mass shooting claimed the lives of 19 students and 2 teachers in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

McConaughey held up photos and told stories about those killed by the 18-year-old gunman on 24 May.

Visibly emotional and slamming the lectern, he pointed out how a young girl’s green shoes were the only way her body could be identified due to the severity of wounds inflicted by the AR-15-style rifle.

