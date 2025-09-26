Medieval London church lifted into the sky as office is built underneath

A medieval church tower in London was lifted 45ft above the ground to make way for a new skyscraper.

Footage taken on Tuesday (23 September) shows the more than 700-year-old Tower of All Hallows Staining Church balancing on stilts above the construction site on 50 Fenchurch Street.

A £1bn office tower for French insurer Axa will be built right next to the church, which will be the centrepiece of a new public square once reinstalled.

More than 125,000 tonnes of earth were removed from underneath the Grade I-listed building to make way for the 650,000 square foot office skyscraper.

Rob Samuel, Head of Development at AXA Investment Managers, said the excavation works around the church are a “never-seen-before feat of engineering”.