Meghan Markle hugs young girl at Windsor castle walkabout

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted giving a close hug to a young girl in the crowd at Windsor Castle.

Meghan walked over to a section of the crowd and approached a teenager, who put her hand over her mouth in shock.

The pair spoke briefly and Meghan could be seen assuring her by putting her hand on her shoulder.

The girl said: “Can I have a hug?” and Meghan was seen nodding, before leaning in and hugging the girl.

