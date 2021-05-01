Experts claim sleeping aid Melatonin won’t actually help

Experts have stated that the use of drug melatonin isn’t a cure-all for sleeping problems, despite what some might think.

Melatonin comes in various forms, most commonly in pills and gummies, and is banned in the UK in its true form, but there are varieties and supplements available.

Its use has significantly increased over the past two decades, and professionals are worries that taking the substance too often could result in health issues.

