Meloni caught making strange confession to Trump at Ukraine summit

Giorgia Meloni was heard telling Donald Trump that she never wants to speak to the Italian press during the summit on Ukraine in Washington, DC on Monday, 18 August.

As European leaders including Sir Keir Starmer sat round a table with the US president, the Italian prime minister remarked: "He [Mr Trump] loves it, he loves it and he does it always. I never want to speak with my press."

Ms Meloni's comment was caught on camera as reporters were leaving the room ahead of a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Trump and European leaders.