Male MPs try hot flush vest to experience menopause symptoms

Male MPs have tried out vests that simulate the feeling of menopausal hot flushes - and they couldn’t take the heat.

Politicians including Wes Streeting, Stephen Kinnock and Nick Thomas-Symonds donned the garments which contained heated pads said to mimic the bothersome and debilitating symptom.

They were taking part in an event raising awareness for the sharp increase in demand for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) drugs amid widespread shortages.

“It’s deeply unpleasant and an enveloping heat... how you would crack on with life, I don’t know. I can’t wait to take this off,” Mr Streeting said.

