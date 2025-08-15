This is the moment that a man rams a quad bike into a police car — only to flip himself upside down after going over the vehicle’s bonnet.

Dashcam footage shared by Merseyside Police on Wednesday (13 August) shows officers approaching the suspect in Kensington on Tuesday after they spotted him pushing the bike, which had no registration plate.

As he slammed into the police car, he narrowly missed an officer who had been trying to detain him.

The force confirmed that a 29-year-old man from Everton was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.