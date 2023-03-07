Children among 343 migrants found inside abandoned truck in Mexico

Children are among 343 migrants that were found abandoned inside a truck in Mexico.

The people inside the truck can be seen being freed from the air-conditioned vehicle in this video shared by officials.

Mexico’s National Institute of Migration said the migrants were from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Ecuador.

According to the official post, the truck was found abandoned in Veracruz, a port city on the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Local media reported that there were 103 unaccompanied minors inside.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.