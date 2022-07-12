Michael Gove denies being ‘a snake’ in wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation

Michael Gove has denied being “a snake” in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation.

The prime minister was forced to step down from his role after a mass Tory revolt - including from those in his own cabinet.

Mr Gove is one of those who met Mr Johnson in private and urged him to quit, but denies plotting against the PM/.

“No, I’ve been called all sorts of things in my political life,” the former minister said, when asked if he was a “snake”.

“But no, I think I’m just a regular guy.”

