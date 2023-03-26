Michael Gove challenged over personal cocaine use as he reveals ‘laughing gas’ ban

Michael Gove was challenged over his personal cocaine use as he set out the government's plans to ban 'laughing gas'.

The levelling-up secretary appeared on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday, where she questioned why politicians who have taken drugs themselves can impose public bans.

Gove himself admitted taking cocaine on a ‘number of occasions’ back in 2019.

"It's worse than a mistake to regard drug-taking as somehow acceptable", Gove responded.

“We can’t have a situation where our parks, our public spaces become drug taking arenas... these laughing gas cannisters are an increasing scourge.”

