Man who fell through thin ice on Michigan’s Little Bay de Noc rescued by airboat

Skilled rescuers used drones and an airboat to save a man from freezing waters in Little Bay de Noc, Michigan, on Wednesday 14 February.

The man became stranded when their all-terrain vehicle fell through the ice.

Deputies from Delta County Sheriff’s Office managed to reach the individual by airboat, using drones to safely navigate the icy waters at around 7:30am and rescue him.

Following the rescue, the officers even recovered the victim’s cell phone, which had been left on the ice.

Police have warned locals to stay off the ice.