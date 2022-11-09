Democrat Wes Moore makes history as Maryland’s first Black governor

Wes Moore has made history as Maryland’s first Black governor after being elected in the US midterms.

The best-selling author and retired army captain won the seat against contender Republican Dan Cox, flipping the mansion Democrat.

Both candidates were running to replace Republican Larry Hogan, who was term-limited.

Mr Hogan refused to support his party’s candidate bidding to take his seat, describing him as a “QAnon whack job” who was unfit for office.

Governor-elect Wes Moore was endorsed by Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Oprah Winfrey.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.