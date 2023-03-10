No-one who has concern for their fellow human beings should back the UK government’s Illegal Migration Bill, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Suella Braverman, the home secretary, this week outlined plans to prevent anyone who comes to the UK through illegal means from staying in the country.

“It is utterly shameful and immoral,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“All of us - without exception - should be appalled that the home secretary has introduced such a bill, a bill that she knows doesn’t comply with the Human Rights Act.”

