Mike Johnson has claimed Republicans have “always stood with Capitol police” despite Donald Trump pardoning hundreds of January 6 rioters who attacked law enforcement.

The Speaker was asked about Capitol Police missing out on paychecks during the government shutdown when he remarked “we’ve always stood with Capitol police and law enforcement, and we’ve shown that in word and deed.”

Online critics were quick to point out Trump’s pardoning of those who attacked officers on Jan 6 2021 and also Johnson’s refusal to install a plaque honoring those same officers despite Congress passing a law requiring him to do so.