Milton Keynes: Four-year-old girl dies after reported dog attack

A four-year-old girl has died after a reported dog attack in Milton Keynes on Tuesday, 31 January, police have confirmed.

Officers were called by the ambulance service just after 5pm after a report that that a dog had attacked a child in the back garden of a property in Broadlands, Netherfield.

It was confirmed shortly afterwards that a child had died at the property.

The dog has been “humanely destroyed”, Thames Valley Police said.

No arrests have been made.

The child’s family is being supported by specially-trained officers.

