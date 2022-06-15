Cabinet Minister Thérèse Coffey is “highly confident” that the next deportation flight from the UK to Rwanda will be going ahead. The first deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda was due to take off yesterday evening, on 14 June, but was cancelled at the last minute by an appeal from the European Court of Human Rights. All migrants and asylum seekers on the plane at MoD Boscombe Down, Salisbury, were removed from the plane before The European Court confirmed they had granted an urgent interim measure due to an Iraqi national.

