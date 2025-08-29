Mike Johnson says “the human heart” and not guns are responsible for mass shootings in the United States.

During an appearance on Fox News, the Republican House Speaker attacked MSNBC host Jen Psaki and California Governor Gavin Newsom for their criticism of the GOP offering “thoughts and prayers” instead of action on gun control after the latest mass casualty event to shock the nation, this time at a church school in Minneapolis that left two children dead.

“At the end of the day, the problem is not guns. Okay, Jen Psaki, the problem is the human heart. It's mental health,” Mr Johnson said.