A lorry burst into flames after an out-of-control car smashed into it on a Minnesota overpass.

Footage captured by the state’s Department of Transportation shows the shocking incident unfold, as a white vehicle slides across the road into the box truck.

The damaged lorry then veers dangerously towards the edge of the bridge before crashing into the rails and catching fire.

Incredibly, no one was seriously injured in the incident and the driver was able to safely escape his cab before firefighters arrived at the scene seven minutes later.

