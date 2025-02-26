Miracle moment woman escapes being hit by flying car

A woman in Brazil miraculously walked away unharmed after being narrowly missed by a pickup truck that crashed into a parked vehicle on February 22.

The incident took place in Braço do Norte, Santa Catarina, as the woman was walking along the street next to a parked car.

Then the out-of-control Chevrolet narrowly misses her after a violent collision with the rear end of a stationary white car.

Incredibly, the pedestrian managed to walk away without any serious injuries, and no one else was injured.