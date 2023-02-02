Nicola Bulley’s family have made an emotional plea for information as the search for the missing mother-of-two continues.

Ms Bulley, 45, was last seen walking next to the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, shortly after 9am last Friday.

“Somebody must know something, people don’t just vanish into thin air,” sister Louise Cunningham said.

“All we’re asking - no matter how small or big - if there’s anything you can remember that just doesn’t seem right then please just reach out to the police.”

