New Yorkers protest against right-wing group Moms for Liberty

Teachers, parents, and elected officials took to the freezing streets of New York City’s affluent Upper East Side neighborhood to protest a controversial “parental rights” group called Moms for Liberty.

The national right-wing organization is known for being anti-maskers, anti-LGBTQ, supporting book bans, and harassing teachers and librarians. They have also repeatedly attacked trans, gay and abortion rights.

The group refused to cancel the sold-out event, despite pushback from several state and federal lawmakers.

The event was hosted at the Bohemian Benevolent and Literary Association, which released a statement that they’re neither “organizing, hosting, or supporting this specific rental event.”