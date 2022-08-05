US government declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Monkeypox has been declared a public health emergency by the US government following a spike in cases.

“We are prepared to take our response to the next level...and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters on Thursday, 4 August.

Some 6,617 cases have been recorded in 48 states as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The majority of the positive cases have been recorded in major centres such as New York City, San Francisco and Chicago.

Sign up for our newsletters.