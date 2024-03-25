Moscow concert hall attack suspects charged as they appear in Russian court

Three of the four suspects charged with carrying out the concert hall attack in Moscow that killed more than 130 people have admitted guilt for the incident in a Russian court.

They were formally charged with committing a group terrorist attack resulting in deaths on Sunday 24 March in Moscow’s Basmanny District Court.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and the court ordered that the men, all of whom are citizens of Tajikistan, be held in pre-trial custody until 22 May.

The fourth suspect was brought to court from a hospital in a wheelchair and sat with his eyes closed throughout the proceedings.