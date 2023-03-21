Arrest made after man set alight on way home from Birmingham mosque

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was set alight while he was walking home from a mosque in Birmingham, with counter-terrorism police involved in the investigation.

West Midlands Police said the victim suffered burns to his face after he was sprayed with an unknown substance on Shenstone Road in Edgbaston just after 7pm on Monday 20 March.

The victim, who was walking home from Dudley Road mosque, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

