Motorcyclist with toddler on his lap crashes through glass shopfront

A motorcyclist carrying a toddler on his lap crashed through a glass shopfront in a terrifying moment.

The man pulled into the driveway outside the store and was helping the three-year-old boy off the bike when the youngster accidentally turned the gas throttle.

CCTV footage shows the motorist accelerating and breaking through the glass front while dragging the boy with him.

No one was seriously hurt, and the rider agreed to pay for the damage to the shop in Sisaket province, northeast Thailand, on July 27.