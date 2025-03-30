King Charles has sent his 'deepest possible sympathy' to those affected by Friday's earthquake in Myanmar, after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake caused buildings to collapse and claimed the lives of at least 1,600 people.

The monarch has returned to work following a short stay in hospital, after experiencing side effects from his treatment for cancer, which the King was diagnosed with last year.

The royal said: "My wife and I were most dreadfully shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, with its tragic loss of life and appalling damage to homes, buildings and livelihoods."