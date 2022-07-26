Myanmar's military government executes four political prisoners

Myanmar’s government has executed four political prisoners in the country’s first capital punishment for more than 30 years.

The prisoners included activist Ko Jimmy and lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw.

Myanmar’s military government seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, and has been accused of hundreds of extrajudicial killings.

All of those executed were tried, convicted and sentenced by a military tribunal with no possibility of appeal.

The executions are “a further deterioration of the already dire human rights environment in Myanmar,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

