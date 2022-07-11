Tory leadership hopeful Nadhim Zahawi grilled on personal wealth

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has been asked “how rich” he is, as he bids for Tory leadership following Boris Johnson's resignation.

The cabinet minister told Sky News' Kay Burley, “I’ve been very lucky, I’m self-made, I’ve done very well by investing in the United Kingdom.”

He added: “I’m a beneficiary of the British dream.”

The Tory MP announced his candidacy for leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Saturday (9 July), two days after the prime minister stepped-down amid scandal and mass resignations within government.

