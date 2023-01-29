Independent TV
Nadhim Zahawi officially sacked as as Tory party chairman over tax row
Nadhim Zahawi has been sacked as Tory party chairman over the ongoing multi-million pound tax row from when he was chancellor.
In a letter published this morning (29 January), prime minister Rishi Sunak said it is “clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code”.
There have been calls for Mr Zahawi to quit since earlier this month when it was revealed that he had paid a £1m penalty as part of a £5m tax settlement.
The Independent first uncovered HMRC’s investigation into his taxes in July 2022.
