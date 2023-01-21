Nadhim Zahawi releases statement in response to tax affair claims

Nadhim Zahawi has released a statement to “address some of the confusion” surrounding his finances.

He is under pressure after it was claimed that he paid a one million pound penalty to HMRC as part of a tax settlement.

The former chancellor said he “settled the matter” with revenue after there was a “disagreement” over the exact allocation of founder shares his father took out in YouGov.

“As a senior politician, I know that scrutiny and propriety are important parts of public life,” he said in his statement detailed in this video.

