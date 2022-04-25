A Conservative minister has defended culture secretary Nadine Dorries after she used the exact same wording as Boris Johnson in a tweet offering Angela Rayner support.

Both Johnson and Dorries said that they "deplore the misogyny directed at [Rayner] anonymously" following the publication of a Mail on Sunday article that said anonymous Tory MPs thought Rayner was crossing and uncrossing her legs to distract Johnson in the House of Commons.

Chris Philp said that Dorries, his boss, and the prime minister "share the same views."

